Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in avalanche near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:20 IST
Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in avalanche near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to three soldiers who were killed in an avalanche near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. "Army paid befitting tributes to Late Naik Rameshwar Lal, Late Gunner Ranjit Singh and Late Sepoy Chandrabhan Chaurasia in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment here, " an official said.

He said Major General G S Kahlon, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects, he added.

"Late Naik Rameshwar Lal, Late Gunner Ranjit Singh and Late Sepoy Chandrabhan Chaurasia were part of a patrol from a forward post along the Line of Control. The patrol was hit by an avalanche on 13 January 2020, but were promptly rescued by the search teams. They unfortunately succumbed to their severe medical conditions," the official added. Lal (29) had joined the Army in 2009. Hailing from village Shind Pura in Rajasthan, he is survived by his wife.

Singh (25) was a resident of Sidhpur village in Punjab and had joined the Army in 2014. He is survived by his wife. Chaurasia (28) had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Dumahi village in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife.

The official said that the mortal remains of the soldiers were taken to their native places where the last rites will be performed with full military honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt has made every effort to fulfil its commitments, despite constraints: Guv

The Congress government in Punjab has made every possible effort to fulfil its commitments, despite constraint of resources and an empty treasury inherited by it, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said on Thursday. Badnore made the remarks ...

UPDATE 2-Estonia expands Danske laundering probe to cover up to $2 bln of transfers

Estonian authorities have expanded their investigation into alleged money laundering through Danske Banks local branch to cover transfers of up to 2 billion, the Estonian prosecutor said on Thursday.Widening of the investigation in Estonia ...

Qatar further eases restrictions on migrant workers' exit

Qatar said on Thursday it had scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for nearly all migrant workers as part of reforms answering accusations of exploitation especially in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup. The measure removes exit visa...

USAID official visits Egypt to reaffirm support for development priorities

U.S. Agency for International Development USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin visited Aswan Governorate to reaffirm USAIDs strong partnership with the Egyptian people and support for Egypts development priorities, including higher educ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020