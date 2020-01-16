Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frosty India-Pakistan ties impacted Afghanistan tremendously: Hamid Karzai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:41 IST
Frosty India-Pakistan ties impacted Afghanistan tremendously: Hamid Karzai
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Asserting that the frosty India-Pakistan relationship has impacted Afghanistan tremendously, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Thursday said maintaining a balance in ties with the two neighbors has been difficult for his country. Pakistan's impact on Afghanistan is a "lot greater" than any other country and Kabul must convey to Islamabad that close ties with New Delhi will not impact their relationship, Karzai said at a session at the Raisina Dialogue here.

"India is the greatest friend of Afghanistan. India has been a tremendous contributor to Afghanistan, but the impact that Pakistan can make in Afghanistan, is a lot greater than any other country," the former Afghan president asserted. He said the "unfortunate state of the relationship" between India and Pakistan has impacted Afghanistan tremendously.

"We want to be the best friends with India and Afghans have proven to be the best friends with India, but we will tell Pakistan that our friendship with India is not going to stop us from being the best brothers and friends with Pakistan. How to convey this is a very difficult task, but we have to manage it," he said. "We have two sentiments toward Pakistan -- when we became refugees in Pakistan after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistani people received us with open arms...On the other hand, we have serious complaints against the Pakistani government and their military institutions for their interference in Afghanistan, promotion to extremism, and all of that," Karzai said.

Talking about the peace process in his war-torn country, he said there is no other way for Afghanistan. It needs the peace process to be successful, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to start campaign against sale of acid

A week after declaring Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free, the Madhya Pradesh government has now decided to start a state-wide drive against the sale of acid. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had declared Chhapaak, based on the life of ac...

UPDATE 1-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

Amnesty Internationals legal bid to have Israel revoke the export license of the Israeli NSO surveillance firm will be heard behind closed doors, an Israeli court ruled on Thursday.A Tel Aviv District judge cited national security concerns ...

Punjab govt has made every effort to fulfil its commitments, despite constraints: Guv

The Congress government in Punjab has made every possible effort to fulfil its commitments, despite constraint of resources and an empty treasury inherited by it, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said on Thursday. Badnore made the remarks ...

UPDATE 2-Estonia expands Danske laundering probe to cover up to $2 bln of transfers

Estonian authorities have expanded their investigation into alleged money laundering through Danske Banks local branch to cover transfers of up to 2 billion, the Estonian prosecutor said on Thursday.Widening of the investigation in Estonia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020