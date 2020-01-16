Cong leader K J George appears before ED in Bengaluru
Senior Congress leader K JGeorge on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorateofficials here in connection with a FEMA case
ED officials had recently issued summons to theformer minister
George is being investigated by the ED for probableviolation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act(FEMA).
