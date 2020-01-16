Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to invite Imran, other leaders for SCO's annual heads of government meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:50 IST
India to invite Imran, other leaders for SCO's annual heads of government meeting

India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other leaders for the annual meeting of council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization later this year, officials said. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all eight member countries, four observers and dialogue partners of the grouping will be invited for the meeting.

"The meeting is held annually at the prime minister's level and it discusses the SCO's programme and multilateral economic and trade cooperation," he said at a media briefing. "As per the established practice and procedure within SCO, all 8 members of SCO, as well as 4 observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting," Kumar said when asked whether Pakistan Prime Minister Khan will be sent an invitation to the meeting.

When asked specifically whether Khan will be invited, another official said, "yes". For the first time, India will host the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO, the bloc's Secretary General Vladimir Norov said on Monday.

The government's announcement on inviting Pakistan to the mega event came in the midst of frayed ties between the two countries over India's withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories. India and Pakistan became full members of the China-dominated grouping in 2017.

Usually, the heads of government meeting of the SCO are represented by foreign ministers while a number of countries send their prime ministers also. India has always been represented by the external affairs minister in the heads of government meeting while the SCO heads of state summit is attended by the prime minister.

Kumar said the event will be preceded by a number of meetings in India including one of the SCO ministers of economic activities. India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

WNS Q3 net profit up 8% to $30.9mn

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday reported over 8 per cent rise in net profit to USD 30.9 million for December 2019 quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of US...

Goa CM welcomes apex court ruling on Mopa airport project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for construction of an international airport at Mopa in the coastal state, saying it will boost growth. The SC on Thursday cleared the path f...

Bhutia hails Bagan-ATK merger, but not happy with name of merged club

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK but said he was not happy with the merged club to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season. Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan afte...

Cong should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. His statement came even a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020