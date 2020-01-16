Delhi govt seeks stakeholders' suggestions to formulate excise policy for 2020-21

The Delhi government has sought suggestions from all the stakeholders for formulating a new excise policy for the next financial year. According to an official, the excise department has issued a public notice asking the stakeholders to put forward their suggestions on the same.

"The department has initiated the process of finalisation of the excise policy for 2020-2021. All stakeholders have been requested to submit their suggestions," the official said. He added that the notice was issued last month.

The government had ordered closure of the departmental stores selling wine and beer last month. The decision was taken following several violations by the departmental stores and it would impact 125 such outlets in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

