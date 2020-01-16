Meeting to discuss next Census, NPR to be held tomorrow

The meeting of Chief Secretaries of states and Census directors will be held on Friday at Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla. It will discuss the next Census and the National Population Register (NPR).

On Wednesday, government sources said that all states have issued re-notification of the NPR, while Kerala and West Bengal have communicated to the Centre to put it on hold. Sources further shared that among the new additions in 2021 are that the question related to the gender of head of the household had 'male or female' options in 2011, but this time 'transgender' option has been added. Also, there was a question on "Toilet within the premise" in 2011, but this time enumerators will ask about the "access to the toilet" and they will ask whether the toilet is shared, exclusive for the family or public, sources said.

Unlike 2011, availing of banking facilities will be asked in the second phase this time. (ANI)

