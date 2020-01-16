Left Menu
More than 65 pc hostel students have paid revised charges, says JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said that more than 65 per cent of students staying in hostels have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said that more than 65 per cent of students staying in hostels have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges. "Out of about 8500 students in JNU, we provide on-campus accommodation to about 6450 students in different hostels and the remaining students are day scholars. Nearly 95 per cent of day scholars have cleared their semester dues. More than 65 per cent of students staying in the hostels on campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges. Many of the remaining hostlers are returning back to the campus from their homes," Kumar told ANI.

"Since January 15 is the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush yesterday. Several students have approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days. Therefore, to facilitate their registration process, the University has decided to extend the last date for one final time up to January 17. After this date also, students can register but they will have to pay the late fee as per University rules," he added. The JNU VC also said that the schools and centres are working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester academic requirements.

"The University has been doing everything possible to help the students continue their academic activities. A great number of faculty members are actively working to make sure that the academic interests of the students are addressed," he said. The JNU campus saw a violent incident on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.

Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)

