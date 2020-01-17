Left Menu
Development News Edition

Necessary to study liquor ban impact in 3 districts: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:24 IST
Necessary to study liquor ban impact in 3 districts: Minister

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar has hinted that the state government may conduct a study to ascertain drawbacks and advantages of the current liquor ban in three districts, including Chandrapur. On April 1, 2015, when the BJP was in power, Chandrapur had become the third district to see a ban on sale and consumption of liquor. The other two districts to face liquor ban are Wardha and Gadchiroli.

On his maiden visit to Chandrapur on Thursday after taking charge as the district's guardian minister, Wadettiwar said the government will formulate an action plan to develop the entire district, located in the Vidarbha region. Addressing the media, the MLA from Bramhapuri in Chandrapur district said around 46 countries are getting revenue just from tourism.

In order to increase revenue, the state government will device a strategy and even consider providing beer to foreign tourists coming to Chandrapur, he said. The district, which houses the Tadoba National Park, sees heavy tourist footfalls, but foreign travellers choose to stay outside Chandrapur because of the liquor ban.

"It is necessary to analyse the advantages and disadvantages of liquor ban imposed in Wardha, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur," Wadettiwar said. "A committee will study drawbacks and advantages of liquor ban if anyone makes such a demand from the government, he said.

The minister said although the government will not stop any development project launched in Chandrapur, it will conduct a study to identify unwanted schemes in the district. The government will also focus on generating employment in the district by reopening 150 industries in the MIDC area in the district, said the Congress leader, who handles relief and rehabilitation portfolio.

Moreover, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi also plans to improve irrigation facilities and launch projects to boost income of farmers. "A committee will be constituted to study human- animal conflict which has been on the rise in the district," he said.

The government will focus on developing the entire district not just two or three tehsils, the minister added. PTI COR ARU RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought from a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed the jail authorities to info...

Warm-Up: Ruturaj, Shubman, Surya shine in India A's 92-run win

India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games here on Friday. Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New ...

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noo...

In Dec 2019, when protests against CAA, NRC began, FTAs grew by 3 pc, Forex by 16 pc as compared to 2018: Tourism Ministry.

In Dec 2019, when protests against CAA, NRC began, FTAs grew by 3 pc, Forex by 16 pc as compared to 2018 Tourism Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020