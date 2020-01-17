Left Menu
Development News Edition

LDF govt plea against CAA in SC: Guv says he may seek report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:54 IST
LDF govt plea against CAA in SC: Guv says he may seek report

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move. Attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan said the public affairs and the business of the government cannot be run in accordance with the "whims of an individual or a political party" and everyone has to respect the rules.

The state government had on January 13 moved the top court challenging the Act and had sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution. "Wherever I see there is any violation, wherever, they are departing from the rule, from the provisions of the Constitution, there is no way I shall not ask for a report," Khan told reporters in New Delhi.

The governor also said he has to ensure that the Constitutional machinery in the state does not collapse. Khan, who met the media at Kerala House, said the role of the governor of a state was clearly prescribed in the Constitution and the Rules of business clearly states that such cases "which affect the relation between the state and the centre" should have been submitted to the governor by the Chief Minister.

"Before a decision is taken, these classes of cases shall be submitted by the Chief Minister to the Governor. Cases which affects the relation of the state government with the Government of India, any other state government in the Supreme Court or the High Courts..the Chief Minister is duty bound to submit these cases to the governor," Khan said.

The governor of the state, who is the "constitutional head", was responsible for the transactions of business of the government in accordance with the Constitution, he said opening his mind on the issue for the second consecutive day. In a suit filed in the apex court, the state government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution as well as violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.

Reiterating that the provision of citizenship does not come under the purview of the state government, he said none was above the law in the country and all have to follow the constitution. "Nobody in this country is above the law. We all have to follow the law, Constitution. I represent the President of India. Once the President gives his assent, it becomes my duty to defend it," Khan said.

The governor had told the media in Kerala on Thursday that protocol demanded that as a Constitutional head he should have been informed first before the top court was moved and termed the government's act as "improper." He had earlier criticised the state government for advertising in newspapers in Delhi about the state's anti-CAA stand and had said that spending public money for political campaigning was "thoroughly undesirable." Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was not appropriate for the governor to hold press meets. "Congress party had always expressed its sharp criticism and opposition against the stand taken by Khan on the CAA," Chennithala said.

Asked about the governor's criticism against the LDF government for not informing him in advance about moving the Supreme Court against the CAA, the senior leader said he did not about the legal procedures and it was upto the government to examine it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Edward VIII coin bought for million pounds

A rare 1937 Edward VIII sovereign coin has been bought by a private collector for 1 million pounds 1.31 million, making it the most expensive British coin ever. The coin was one of six prepared by the Royal Mint when Edward became king in 1...

UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

Lahore, Jan 17 AFP Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday re...

Special court likely to give verdict in 1981 Behmai massacre case

A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Saturday on the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village of Kanpur Dehat district, allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.We have much hope that the trial court is lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020