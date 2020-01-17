KVIC enhances wages for J-K women making khadi handkerchiefs

In a bid to boost the sale of Khadi handkerchiefs and increase the income of militancy affected women artisans, the Centre has approved the enhancement of wages from Rs 2 to Rs 3 per piece. It should be noted that each woman artisan at Nagrota earns around Rs 170 to Rs 200 stitching 85-90 Khadi handkerchiefs on an average working four hours per day.

Now with the revised wages, each woman will earn around Rs 250 to Rs 300 per day, thus increasing their income by around 50 per cent. Since the launch on December 17, 2019, approximately 30,000 'Khadi Rumals' have been sold by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Nagrota centre in J-K has been established by the KVIC to provide employment to local women. Highlighting this as a major step towards nation-building, KVIC chairman VK Saxena said: "Since the inception of this training centre, the intention of KVIC has been to promote 'Khadi Rumal' and contribute meaningfully to the families of militancy affected areas of J&K. Currently, the stitching centre has a production capacity of 10,000 'Khadi Rumals' per day stitched by 130 women artisans."

Speaking about the initiative, Saxena said: "Khadi handkerchief is a symbol of trust that the women in militancy affected areas residing in Nagrota have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." "Currently, we have been able to engage 130 women. As the sale of Khadi handkerchiefs increases, we plan to empower 4,000 women of this area," said he. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.