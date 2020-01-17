Union govt facilitated development in Tripura by inking pacts

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday hailed the Union government for signing multiple agreements with Bangladesh last year to "facilitate trade and economic development" in the state and the country as a whole. The governor, during his address on the first day of the Assembly's winter session, also said that air and rail connectivity has significantly improved in the state over the last few years.

"My government would like to thank the prime minister for signing bilateral documents with Bangladesh for facilitating economic and infrastructure development of Tripura. The agreement on adopting standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports in Bangladesh will be highly beneficial for Tripura," he said. Seven agreements were signed between the two countries in October last year, during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi. These include an MoU for providing a coastal surveillance system, an SOP for the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for movement of goods, and the withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni river for supply to Tripura's Sabroom town.

"I am sure all these endeavours will help Tripura become a model state in the real sense of the term. Our mantra remains 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash and Sabka Viswas'," Bais told the House. The governor also said that a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom, sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Commerce, would boost industrial development and benefit thousands of families, directly and indirectly.

Congratulating the Centre on abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, he said, "J&K is an integral part of India and the Narendra Modi-led government has fulfilled its promise to ensure 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan and Ek Pradhan' in the country." He also urged everyone to join him in welcoming the historic judgment given by the Supreme Court on the long- standing dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya..

