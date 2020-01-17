Former Yogi aide to join SP on Saturday

The former state president of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), the youth group founded by Yogi Adityanath, on Friday announced that he will join the Samajwadi Party. "I will formally join the party in the presence of of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday in Lucknow," former HYV leader Sunil Singh said.

Singh was once close to Adityanath, but was expelled from the HYV after the latter became Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. When asked about the reason for joining the SP, Singh said, “We gave our youth to a person but he used us for power. Now, I am going to join Akhilesh ji because he understands and cares about the issues of the youth." PTI CORR ABN AD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

