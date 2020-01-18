Left Menu
Braveheart policemen, villagers carry sick policeman in snow-covered Lahaul-Spiti for 7 km

In a brave attempt, police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman, who had suffered a medical emergency, trudging through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometres to reach a hospital.

Visual of villagers and police carrying cop in Lahul Spiti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a brave attempt, police personnel and local villagers from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district physically carried a policeman, who had suffered a medical emergency, trudging through a thick blanket of snow for over 7 kilometres to reach a hospital. In a video, the braveheart policemen can be seen carrying the cop on a makeshift stretcher through the snow-covered region. Locals accompanied the police team walking behind them in a line till they reached the hospital.

The incident took place on the morning of January 17. According to the India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive snow or rain on Saturday due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance over central Pakistan and neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

