Three Union ministers arrive in Srinagar after their flight is diverted from Jammu
Three Union ministers arrived in Srinagar on Saturday after their flight to Jammu could not land there, officials said. The ministers are among the over three dozen ministers who will hold close to 60 meetings in Kashmir and Jammu over the next six days.
Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Ashwini Choubey and Jitendra Singh landed at Srinagar Airport after their flight to the winter capital of the union territory was diverted here, the officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the team of ministers will stay back or return to the union capital.
The first team of ministers was scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday.
