Rajouri SSP reviews law-and-order situation, security ahead of R-Day, Union ministers' visit

Police officials of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been directed to notify all the past infiltration routes and maintain strict vigil on activities of overground workers of terrorist groups, a senior officer said on Saturday. At a meeting to review law-and-order situation and security of the district Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas directed officers to speed up public contact programmes along the Line of Control (LoC) and ensure prompt response to any information about the movement of persons who seem suspicious.

Arrangements for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations and the visit of Union ministers to the Union Territory as part of a massive outreach programme planned by the Centre was also discussed in the meeting, a police spokesperson said. About combating militancy, Manhas told all officers that a better coordination between all security agencies and forces is a prerequisite in counter insurgency and issued strict directions to keep a vigil on the activities of overground workers of terrorist groups.

"Whenever any information of suspicious movement from any area is received, the response should be in minimum possible time and all standard operating procedure should be followed in letter and spirit," the Rajouri SSP told the officers. While reviewing the security arrangements for Republic Day, Manhas asked officers to ensure that fool-proof security arrangements remain in place for smooth conduct of event.

