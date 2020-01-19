Directives issued to start Centre-approved anganwadis in Maha

The Maharashtra government has issued directives to start the Centre-approved98 'anganwadis' and 745 'mini-anganwadis' in the state at the earliest, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said. The approval for these state-run women and child care centres was earlier given by the Union government, but they were yet to become functional, Thakur said on Saturday.

The minister said she has now issued directives to expeditiously start these centers, which have been approved under the National Integrated Child Development Scheme. "Under the process which will soon start, 5,500 posts of anganwadi sevikas (workers) will be filled," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.