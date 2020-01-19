Left Menu
'Better if 'nightlife' plan kept selecting areas in malls'

  Mumbai
  Updated: 19-01-2020 23:12 IST
  Created: 19-01-2020 22:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the proposal for allowing malls, multiplexes, and shops to remain open 24/7 in Mumbai will be "better served" if it is limited to select places in malls and on mill land, sparking speculation over its implementation. Earlier in the day, Deshmukh said the nightlife issue will be discussed in the state Cabinet on January 22.

"Aaditya Thackerayji's nightlife proposal could be served better and implemented soon if it is limited to certain places like BKC, lower panel, marine drive, and few other malls," the Home Minister tweeted in night. He said the proposal can be implemented soon for the restaurants and other establishments located in malls and on mill lands.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls, and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory. Aaditya is said to be the prime mover behind the nightlife project.

"The issue will come up for deliberations in the January 22 cabinet meeting. We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries, and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken," Deshmukh told reporters. When asked about the controversy over the birthplace of 19th-century spiritual figure Saibaba and a shutdown being observed in Shirdi, Deshmukh said the issue will be resolved by talking to all concerned.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district. Local residents and leaders in Shirdi are demanding that Thackeray withdraw his official statement in which he described Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace.

The chief minister has convened a meeting over the issue at the state secretariat in Mumbai on Monday..

