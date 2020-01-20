22 IAS officials transferred in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service officials, the state General Administration Department informed. Alok Shukla, a 1986 batch IAS official, , presently posted as Principal Secretary Planning, Economic and Statistics and also in charge of some other departments was made Principal Secretary School Education with additional charge of Chairman, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education and Chairman Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board.

Secretary (Labour) Subodh Kumar Singh, a 1997 batch IAS, was relieved of a few departments and given additional charge of Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE). Secretary PHE, Devi Dayal Singh was transferred in the same rank as secretary GAD, and will have additional charge of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Caste and Minorities Development Department and Public Relations.

Relations. Rita Shandilya has been made Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management while Pardeshi Siddhartha Komal was made secretary, Public Works Department.

Anbalagan P, secretary, Mining Resources department has been given additional charge of the Culture department. Prasana R was given the post of secretary Cooperatives department, while Joint Chief Election Officer, Chhattisgarh, Sameer Vishnoi was made Chief Executive Officer Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS)..

