New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
DEL69 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in Shopian Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a police deserter and a top-ranking commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
DEL71 JK-POLICE OFFICER-DGP No bar on probing past crimes of Davinder Singh: J-K DGP Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday said there was no bar on investigating past crimes committed by sacked police officer Davinder Singh. DEL21 UP-ISI-LD ARREST 1 held for passing sensitive information to ISI: Official Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.
DEL87 HR-3RDLD SURJEWALA Veteran Haryana Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away New Delhi/Chandigarh: Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala died in Delhi on Monday following a prolonged illness. DES9 HR-SESSION-BILL-RESERVATION Haryana Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SC, ST Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.
DES41 UP-VHP-CAA Seers to 'clear confusion' over citizenship law: VHP Allahabad: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday said seers will travel to villages to dispel the "confusion" being created over the Citizenship Amendment Act. DES24 UP-AKHILESH-CASTE Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centre’s plans on NPR and NRC “anti-poor” and pitched for conducting a caste census.
DES12 UP-SIT-MADRASSA SIT begins probe into "false news" on sexual assault of madrassa students in UP's Muzaffarnagar Muzaffarnagar (UP): The Uttar Pradesh police began an investigation on Monday into "false news" spread online in connection with alleged sexual assault of madrassa students arrested during anti-citizenship law protests in Muzaffarnagar district. DES36 RJ-CAA-BRIDEGROOM R'than bridegroom-to-be prints pro-CAA, NRC slogan on wedding invitation Sikar: To spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "correct decisions", a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthan's Sikar district has printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation.
DES25 RJ-TIGER Tiger which raised orphan cubs dies, Rajasthan CM calls it 'sad news' Jaipur: A 15-year old male tiger, which famously raised two orphan cubs, has died in a suspected territorial fight in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, forest officials said on Monday..
