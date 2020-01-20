Left Menu
Development News Edition

Claiming Saibaba was first spotted in Dhoopkheda, villagers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:43 IST
Claiming Saibaba was first spotted in Dhoopkheda, villagers

Amid a row over the actual birthplace of Saibaba, villagers of Dhoopkheda in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have demanded funds to the tune of Rs 50 crore for development of the place claiming that the 19th Century saint had been first spotted in their village. Terming Dhoopkheda as Saibaba's "Prakatbhoomi" or the land where he was spotted first, the villagers have now sought parity with Shirdi and Pathri.

While Shirdi in Ahmednagar district has long been associated with Saibaba for being his abode till his death, Pathri in Parbhani district is being claimed by some to be his actual birthplace. On Sunday, a bandh was observed in Shirdi against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement to grant Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri.

Shirdi MP Sadashiv Lokhande of the Shiv Sena said on Monday that the controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba has been resolved in the meeting with the CM in Mumbai. Meanwhile, villagers in Dhoopkheda, around 31 kms from Aurangabad, on Monday passed a resolution demanding funds for infrastructure development, said village sarpanch Kailas Wagchoure.

"There is no dispute over Dhoopkheda being the 'prakatbhoomi' of Saibaba, as his biography mentions so. Chand Patel who took Saibaba from here to Shirdi belonged to Dhoopkheda. Patel took Saibaba to Shirdi for his sister's marriage. After that Saibaba never returned here," he said. Waghchoure demanded fund to the tune of Rs 50 crore to construct good roads and develop premises of the Saibaba temple..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...

Nine women among 19 convicted in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted 19 persons, including nine women, in connection with the sexual and physical assault of more than 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, that came to light in 2018. While eight women -- ...

'Let us in!' African women entrepreneurs implore investors at UK business event

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From job creation to clean energy, female African entrepreneurs can add millions of dollars to their economies and deliver positive social change if they are taken more seriously...

'83': Ranveer shares pictures featuring Ammy Virk getting trained from Balwinder Singh Sandhu

After introducing to Punjabi actor Amy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu in new character poster from upcoming sports-drama -- 83 -- Ranveer Singh has shared a sneak peek from the training session of Punjabi actor. The 34-year-old took to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020