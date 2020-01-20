Alka Lamba's immovable property more than doubled in the last 5 yrs: Poll affidavit

The value of Congress leader Alka Lamba's immovable property has more than doubled in the last five years, according to the election affidavit she filed on Monday. The former AAP leader who rejoined the Congress last year has declared in her affidavit for the February 8 Assembly polls that she owns immovable property worth Rs 2.8 crore. The value of her immovable assets was Rs 1.21 crore in 2015.

In 2015, Lamba declared in her affidavit that she had bought a flat on Sohna Road in Gurgaon worth Rs 18.19 lakh in March 2011. The approximate market value of the self-acquired property was Rs 50 lakh in 2015. In her current affidavit, she has mentioned that its market value in 2020 has increased to Rs 80 lakh.

During the last elections, Lamba had mentioned in her affidavit that she booked a flat worth Rs 35 lakh in Sector 81 Gurgaon in 2010 and that it was under construction. However, the property finds not mention in the current affidavit. The former Chandni Chowk MLA has declared that she purchased another flat worth Rs 1.15 crore in South Extension, New Delhi, in November, 2016. According to her affidavit, its current value is approximately Rs 2 crore.

In her affidavit for the upcoming polls, Lamba said that she owns movable assets worth Rs 41.01 lakh. It includes a Hyundai Getz car and a scooter. In 2015, Lamba had declared that she owned movable property worth Rs 18.92 lakh, including the car.

She has also declared that her son Hrithik Lamba owns movable property worth Rs 18.26 lakh. Meanwhile, the daughter of former Delhi Assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri, Priyanka Singh, who is the Congress' candidate from R K Puram, has declared in her affidavit that she owns movable property worth Rs 1.54 crore.

According to her affidavit, Singh's spouse Amardeep Singh owns movable assets worth Rs 16.20 crore. While Priyanka has no immovable property registered in her name, the value of immovable assets owned by Amardeep Singh is Rs 52.54 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

