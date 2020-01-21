Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to chair 32nd Pragati review meeting on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:59 IST
PM Modi to chair 32nd Pragati review meeting on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday review the progress of various projects in the 32nd meeting of 'Pragati', a multi-modal platform for proactive governance and timely implementation. In previous interactions of Pragati, an ICT-based initiative, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore have been reviewed by the prime minister, according to an official statement.

In 2019, nine projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore related to 16 states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion. Discussions were also held on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, national agriculture market, aspirational district programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

Modi had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform in March 2015. Pragati helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the central and state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

A new virus outbreak in the city of Wuhan has spread to other parts of China, with six people confirmed dead, to the alarm of global health authorities and financial markets.Little is known about the coronavirus strain, though the human-to-...

White House lawyer defending Trump in trial seen as no 'showboat'

When White House counsel Pat Cipollone argues President Donald Trumps case in a Senate trial in the coming days, he will also be defending his role in a controversial legal strategy that helped lead to Trumps impeachment on a charge of obst...

Russia steps up airport screening of Chinese travellers over coronavirus fears

Russian airports have stepped up screening of travelers arriving from China to try to identify people infected with the new coronavirus, airport officials said on Tuesday. The World Health Organisation has said that the coronavirus outbreak...

Pankaj Kalra appointed CFO, Head of Strategy of Essar Exploration & Production

Ruia-family controlled Essar Global Fund Ltd EGFL on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Kalra as Chief Financial Officer and Head-Strategy, Essar Exploration Production Ltd Mauritius EEPLM. EEPLM is the downstream energy arm of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020