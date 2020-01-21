PM Modi to chair 32nd Pragati review meeting on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday review the progress of various projects in the 32nd meeting of 'Pragati', a multi-modal platform for proactive governance and timely implementation. In previous interactions of Pragati, an ICT-based initiative, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore have been reviewed by the prime minister, according to an official statement.

In 2019, nine projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore related to 16 states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion. Discussions were also held on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, national agriculture market, aspirational district programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

Modi had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform in March 2015. Pragati helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the central and state governments.

