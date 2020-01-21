Left Menu
IIM Indore to train UP cops on mob management, communication

The Indian Institute of Management Indore in Madhya Pradesh will teach lessons on crowd management and effective communication to Uttar Pradesh (UP) police. A memorandum of understanding for this project was signed by UP Director General of Police OP Singh and IIM Indore Director Professor Himanshu Rai in Lucknow on Tuesday, a release from the premier management institute said.

"At times, situations arise when crowd management is important. Negotiation helps in sorting out problems just by effective communication and can eliminate chances of violence or damage of public property," the release quoted Rai as saying. He said training sessions would be held to teach officers effective ways to negotiate and communicate with the mob.

The release said the MoU will also include modules containing measures to strengthen beat policing in UP, as well as ways to deal with stress. Under the agreement, police will be trained in traffic management, data analysis, use of artificial intelligence, social media management among other aspects, it said.

The MoU comes at time when UP, as well as other states, are seeing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, several of which have turned violent..

