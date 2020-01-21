Cong leader Udit Raj claims govt took away security, endangered life

Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday claimed that the government has removed the security cover provided to him thereby "endangering" his life.

"Even when I am not an MP, I remain connected with the common people due to my political and social reasons. Recently, the government first reduced my security from Y plus to Y and then to X. And now, on January 20, 2020 it has been completely removed," he claimed.

"Now the question arises that is this government playing with my security to take revenge? Does any Dalit leader in this country not have the right to take security even when there is danger of life?" said Raj, who had switched to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

