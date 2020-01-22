Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak: India screens 43 flights, 9156 passengers arriving from China at 7 airports

Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, Preeti Sudan, on Wednesday informed that a total number of 43 flights and 9156 passengers arriving from China have been screened for novel coronavirus illness at seven different airports across the country so far.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, Preeti Sudan, on Wednesday informed that a total number of 43 flights and 9156 passengers arriving from China have been screened for novel coronavirus illness at seven different airports across the country so far. However, no case has been detected through these screening efforts.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, from Tuesday, initiated the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong at seven Indian airports, under the directions of the Union Health Ministry. These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. All seven identified airports have airports signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations. According to Sudan, the Embassy in China has informed that till January 22, a total of 440 cases of pneumonia with nCoV were confirmed in China and a total of 9 people have died.

Cases have been reported in 14 provinces (including Taiwan) and municipalities as well. The Health Ministry has directed travellers to China, in particular, Wuhan city to monitor their health closely. Travellers have been asked to follow simple public health measures and a good standard of hygiene.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had directed to make all logistics support and arrangement immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China amidst Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in China. "Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras will be made at the airports. Airlines staff are supposed to bring the passengers to the health counters before the immigration check," the official said.

According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest a link to the seafood market. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people. An advisory has been issued for strict implementation at seven identified airports on 'Novel Corona Virus Disease.'

"In order to facilitate early isolation, in-flight announcements are being by the airlines (which are directly coming from any airport in China including Hong Kong) requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and history of travel to Wuhan City in last 14 days to self-declare at port of arrival or to State Health Authorities," said the official. "Airlines staff has been directed guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarkation so that the filled up format can be checked by APHO staff on arrival," said the official adding that operational procedures recommended by International Air Transport Association (IATA) to manage suspected communicable disease on board an aircraft.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry has issued a health advisory for travellers against the threat of 'Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) in the neighbouring country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

