Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala set to get two fab labs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:55 IST
Kerala set to get two fab labs

Kerala will get two new fab labs this weekend when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates a mini and super version of the technical prototyping platform for design fabrication technology, giving India's hardware industry a huge leap. The super fab lab, which is to come up in Kochi, will allow researchers, innovators and developers to do things beyond the purview of the state's existing fab labs.

To be inaugurated at the January 25 function being organised in Palakkad by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the super fab lab completed in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will be the world's first such facility to function outside of the US, a KSUM release said. During Saturday's ceremony at Government Polytechnic College in Palakkad, the Chief Minister will do a remote switching-on of the machine, marking the inauguration of the super fab lab based at KSUM's Integrated Startup Complex (ISC) in Kalamassery here, it said.

Vijayan will also perform the ribbon-cutting of the Mini Fab lab in Palakkad, adding to a state-wide network of 20 such establishments that allow students to learn digital fabrication and experiment with the technology which combines computer-aided design with additive and subtractive manufacturing. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty will preside over the function.

M Sivasankar, Principal Secretary, Electronics & IT, will present a report on 'Fab Lab & Startup Ecosystem'. The upcoming super fab lab at ISC here, will have state-of-the-art machines worth more than Rs 7 crore in an area of 10,000 square feet.

Kerala presently has two electronic fab labs, functioning at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The super fab lab at Kochi will make ISC one of the country's most sought-after investment hubs, coming as it is after electronics hardware incubator Maker Village and its biotech counterpart Bio-Nest.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath said the Startup Mission's collaboration with MIT will also allow Kerala's hardware startups to use the Super Fab Lab and work with researchers of MITs Centre for Bits and Atoms on an MTM (Machine That Make) project. The first experiment in this direction has been successfully completed at the Fab Lab in Thiruvananthapuram with the creation of a three-axis CNC machine.

KSUM is positioned to lead the transition of MTM project from research projects in the lab to fully functioning units in the field..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.He will be joined by UP Chief Minis...

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Tata Motors on Wednesday entered the premium hatchback segment with the rollout of BS-VI compliant Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh ex-showroom India. Besides Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BS-VI versions of Nexon, Tiago, a...

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council decides to refer two

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council decides to refer twobills aimed at creating three capitals to a select committeePTI DBVVS VS...

SAD on Delhi polls: It was BJP's wish whether it wanted to take us along or not

Justifying the decision of not contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, the SAD on Wednesday said it was the BJPs wish whether they wanted to take them along or not. The party said they wanted to contest the elections in alliance with the BJP b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020