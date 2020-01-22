Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.30 crore foiled at city airport Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 1.30 crore was seized in three separate incidents at the airport here on Wednesday, officials said. In the first incident, two passengers arrived from Sri Lanka and the yellow metal in the form of gold rings and chains concealed in their pant pockets was confiscated from them.

In the second incident, gold concealed in the baggage of two people, who had landed here from Dubai, was recovered. In the third incident, two plane passengers were searched and two pouches of gold paste concealed in their turbans were seized.

The two persons arrived from Bangkok and were taken custody for attempting to smuggle in over Rs 20 lakh worth of the metal. The total quantity of gold seized in all the incidents was 3.14 kg valued at Rs 1.30 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.