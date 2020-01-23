1 held in connection with murder of junior engineer in Mathura

One person was arrested here on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a junior engineer of power department last week, police said. Pradeep Kumar (35) was shot dead around 9.30 pm on January 16 in Jamuna Paar area when he was returning from Panigaon power sub station, a police official said.

One of the accused, identified as Kishan, has been arrested and a search for his accomplice Pappu is on, said DIG/SSP Shalabh Mathur. Kishan and Pappu, a resident of Noida, planned to loot Kumar but fled immediately after killing as a few people came running towards them, he said.

One country-made pistol, four live rounds and the motorcycle used in committing crime have been seized, the officer said. After Kumar's murder, employees of the Uttar Pradesh power department had closed their offices in Mathura district and took out a protest march demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for his family.

