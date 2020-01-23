MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized; two held
The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly transporting four quintals of poppy husk, worth Rs 8 lakh, in a container truck, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip off, narcotics wing of the state police on Thursday seized four quintals of poppy husk from the container truck on Neemuch-Mandsaur Road and arrested Randhir Ranga and Mangilal, additional director general of police (narcotics) Ajay Sharma said.
The narcotic substance, worth around Rs 8 lakh, was stored in packaging for coolers, he added. While Ranga is a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Mangilal hails from Tamoti village in Neemuch district, the senior official said.
The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Ajay Sharma
- Neemuch district
- Haryana
- Sonipat
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Assembly to hold special session to ratify 126th constitutional amendment
Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
'Namaste Orchha' festival to encourage tourism in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh will become 'Madira Pradesh': Chouhan on govt allowing liquor license holders to open sub-shops
Illegal sand mining still ongoing in Madhya Pradesh, says Mineral Resources Minister