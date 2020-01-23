Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA 'unconstitutional, must be withdrawn: Yashwant Sinha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:21 IST
CAA 'unconstitutional, must be withdrawn: Yashwant Sinha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is "unconstitutional" and the central government must withdraw it, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said on Thursday. Sinha also demanded a judicial probe into the violence that broke out in several parts of the country against the amended law, particularly in BJP ruled states.

"The government is trying to divert public attention but such diversion will not last long. It is temporary. The government should withdraw the CAA as it is unconstitutional," he said here. "There are a number of problems and issues in the country which includes the issues of farmers, youth and unemployment. There is an atmosphere of unrest and the government should fulfil its constitutional duty without doing any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion," he added.

Sinha will extend his support to a rally which scheduled to be organised on Friday against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China puts millions on lockdown as WHO weighs virus response

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.Health o...

'I am here': Holocaust survivors mark Auschwitz liberation

Jerusalem, Jan 23 AFP Their faces lined by age and haunting memories, about 100 Holocaust survivors joined political leaders Thursday in Jerusalem to recall the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp 75 years ago. While many of the dignitar...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon to seek up to $5bln in soft loans, prime minister rallies support

Lebanons new government must reassure international donors it is serious about reforms to tackle a financial crisis as it looks initially to secure up to 5 billion in soft loans for basic goods, its finance minister said on Thursday.The gov...

DAVOS-Oil industry in Davos: torn between Greta and Trump

Oil majors are at the sharp end of the climate debate and face a bewildering balancing act to secure their futures.Its a Catch-22 situation to meet ambitious emissions targets by investing in low-carbon technologies, they will have to rely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020