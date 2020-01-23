Left Menu
Rajasthan govt to introduce resolution against CAA: Pilot

  PTI
  Jaipur
  Updated: 23-01-2020 20:22 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:22 IST
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the state government will introduce a resolution against the CAA in the budget session beginning Friday. Kerala and Punjab have already passed resolutions seeking the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Pilot said the Centre should listen to people protesting against the Act across the country and asserted that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue. "We are requesting the central government to reconsider the Act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals," Pilot, who is also the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee, said on Thursday.

"The Rajasthan Assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA in this session," he told reporters after reviewing preparations ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur on January 28. Pilot said the legality of the CAA will be decided by the Supreme Court.

People have the right to express their disagreement in a peaceful manner and within the boundary of the law, he said, adding, "We do not support those who take law in hand". He claimed that besides party workers, Gandhi's 'Aakrosh Rally' will be attended by youths and students in large numbers.

"There is unrest among youths in the country today. The educated are unemployed and the economy is in a poor state and Rahul Gandhi wants to focus on it. The message from the rally will go across the country," he said. "Gandhi will raise issues concerning people. After Rajasthan, he will hold rallies in other states also. In view of the Union Budget, the Congress wants the central government to focus on the issues which help the economy run," Pilot added.

Reacting to the proposed resolution, BJP state chief and MLA Satish Poonia said their party will oppose it in the assembly. "We will oppose any such resolution in the assembly," he said after a meeting of BJP legislators here.

The BJP also slammed the government for calling the assembly session on a short notice. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, said a 21-day prior notice was required to be served but the rule was not followed by the government.

