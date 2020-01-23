Left Menu
Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:42 IST
  23-01-2020
Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert

Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): As the world is moving towards automation and digital world, cyber crimes and threats are also increasing and posing challenges in equal ratio, director-general of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) Sanjay Bahl said on Thursday. Bahl was addressing cyber security heads, IT employees, police officers from across the country, students and public at the "Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 the Next Gen Threats and Solutions." The conclave was organised by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in association with Cyberabad police, according to an official press release.

Bahl also presentedCERT-Ins priorities that focussed on collecting, analysing and disseminating cyber threat intelligence to benefit all stake-holders who are potentially impacted by these attacks, the release said. Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said nowadays the complaints on cyber crimes are more than the usual crimes.

The complaints are more related to the social media, online financial offences and data theft, and the loss due to cyber crimes is immense and poses tough challenges to the police, he said. SCSC vice-chairman Bharani Kumar Aroll said the digital transformation happening across India is changing the way businessesoperate efficiently and effectivelyand also brings with it risks.

He presented statistics on cyber attacks and also talked about the threat landscape and the promising future ofcyber security, the release added.PTI VVK NVG NVG.

