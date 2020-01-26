Left Menu
PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition, sports saffron 'bandhej' turban on 71st Republic Day

  New Delhi
Continuing his tradition of donning colourful turbans on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. Wearing his traditional kurta pajama and jacket, Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

Bandhej is a print developed using tie and dye method practiced mainly in states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Modi had sported a multi-coloured turban when he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the rampants of the Red Fort last year after securing a second term. For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow turban covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016. The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban the previous year.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', the prime minister has sported varied turbans at his Republic Day appearances too. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange headgear with a red tail on the Republic Day.

