Planned Central Vista makeover makes R-Day parade on Rajpath 'special' for many

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-01-2020 17:26 IST
  Created: 26-01-2020 17:26 IST
For 85-year-old Keval Krishna, this year's Republic Day parade on the Rajpath had a special significance as it was one of the last such processions on the historic stretch before being redeveloped under the government's ambitious Central Vista renovation plan. "I have been here more times than I can count. I am aware that the government plans to redevelop the Central Vista. The Rajpath may not look the same... The old Rajpath will be remembered and the new one welcomed," Krishna, who hails from Punjab, said.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate. According to sources, the historic Rajpath will go for redevelopment works soon after hosting the Republic Day parade in 2021.

Many others voiced concerns about the project affecting the heritage character of Lutyens' Delhi. Samsun Mumei, from Manipur's Tamalong district, believes heritage should be given priority over development.

"The redevelopment project has alarmed heritage lovers. This is the finest place in the entire city. When (Edwin) Lutyens designed it, he had an idea in mind. The government is welcome to redevelop the landscape, spruce it up without fiddling with its heritage character," he said. Digambou Newmai, 27, who was viewed the Republic Day parade on the Rajpath for the first time, suggested that the government should invest in planting trees and reducing pollution.

"The buildings are in a fine shape. The India Gate lawns and the Rajpath are a go-to place for a picnic or a drive. I am not sure if the public will be allowed move freely here after two years," he said. Aniket Ghosh (31) from Kolkata, witnessing his fourth R-Day parade, said development is good, but it should not come at the cost of heritage.

Derrier, a French tourist, said he prefers heritage over development. "I am not sure what plans your government has. Overall, I found this place really attractive. Every time, I come to India, I visit India Gate once. I hope it remains as it is," he said.

As part of the proposed redevelopment plan, eight buildings including Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shashtri Bhawan and the vice president's residence are likely to be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a common Central Secretariat to house various ministries. It also envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one. Sources, however, said no heritage buildings will be demolished.

The site proposed for redevelopment was designed by Edwin Lutyens and built between 1911 and 1931, and is designated as Grade 1 Heritage.

