New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL43 JK-DAY-KASHMIR R-Day passes off peacefully in Kashmir, main function presided over by Guv's advisor Srinagar: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Sunday amidst tight security with the main function in the Valley being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor's advisor Farooq Khan presided over the function, but most mainstream politicians stayed away.

DEL42 JK-LD MOBILE Mobile phone services in Kashmir now restored Srinagar: Mobile phone services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday hours after being suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the Valley, officials said. DEL25 CONG-PILOT-LD INTERVIEW People who struggled for ensuring poll victory must be made to feel valuable part of govt: Pilot New Delhi: Hailing the setting up of a coordination panel by the Congress in Rajasthan as a "good move", Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said people who struggled for ensuring victory in polls must be made to feel a valuable part of the ruling dispensation as sometimes one tends to take the party organisation for granted after governments are formed.

DES30 UP-CAA-LUCKNOW Anti-CAA protesters hoist Tricolour, read out preamble to Constitution at Lucknow's Ghantaghar Lucknow: Anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow's Ghantaghar area on Sunday celebrated the Republic Day by hoisting the Tricolour and reading out the preamble to the Constitution. DES11 RDAY-PUNJAB-AMARINDER Punjab CM invokes Guru Nanak's message of secularism Mohali: Invoking Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's Dev message of "na koi Hindu, na koi Musalman", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday vowed to protect the country's secular fabric.

DES5 RDAY-UP-CELEBRATIONS 71 contingents of army, police, schoolchildren take part in Republic Day parade in Lucknow Lucknow: Seventy-one contingents comprising the army, paramilitary, police and schoolchildren dressed in uniforms and attires marched through the streets here to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. DES13 RDAY-LD UKD R-Day: Uttarakhand governor calls for safety of women Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya in a Republic Day message on Sunday termed female foeticide the worst sin, saying the safety of daughters right from the womb of their mothers is our collective responsibility.

DES32 RDAY-LD RAJASTHAN Rajasthan: Governor, chief minister unfurl Tricolour Jaipur: Fervour marked the 71st Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan with Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurling the National Flag at separate functions here on Sunday. DES12 UP-AMU-HECKLE AMU Vice Chancellor heckled at R Day function Aligarh: AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was on Sunday heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech here soon after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests will be allowed on any issue within the ambit of law.

DES23 PB-TRAIN ENGINE 1 killed as coaches of Ajmer-bound train detach from engine near Ludhiana Fatehgarh Sahib: Several coaches of Ajmer-bound Pooja Express train got detached from its engine few minutes after departure from Ludhiana, killing one passenger, officials said on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.