MP teen dies after taking unwell at school R-Day function

A 14-year-old boy died in hospital after complaining of chest pain and dizziness while taking part in his school's Republic Day 'prabhat pheri' (morning march) in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Susner, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Class VII student Suraj Badrilal was rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Inspector Vivek Kanodia of Susner police station. "After the tragic incident, the function was called off following a two-minute silence for the departed soul. We are waiting for the post mortem report to know the exact cause of death," Kanodia informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.