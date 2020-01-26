Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padma awards have become 'people's awards', says PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 21:59 IST
Padma awards have become 'people's awards', says PM Modi

The Padma awards have now become "people's awards", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding earlier the decision was taken by a select few but now it is completely people driven. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, the prime minister said this year over 46,000 nominations were received for the Padma awards, which is more than 20 times the number of nominations received in 2014 when the Modi government first came to power.

The President has approved conferment of 141 Padma awards this year. "This statistics reveals the faith of every one of us and tells us that the Padma awards have now become the Peoples' awards. The entire process of the Padma awards is now completed online. Earlier, the decision was taken by a select few. Now, it's completely people driven," he said.

He said there is now a "new found faith and respect" for these awards in the country. Many among the awardees are those who have risen from the bottom of the pyramid through dint of their hard work. They have overcome limitations of resources and a terrible atmosphere of despair around them and forged ahead, he said.

He asked people to read about the awardees. "The extraordinary stories of their lives, will inspire the society in the true spirit," he said. Modi also referred to the Gaganyaan Mission that aims to take an Indian to space by 2022. He said the country has taken another step towards the goal.

"In 2022, we will be celebrating 75 years of Independence. And on that occasion, we have to fulfill the pledge to take an Indian into space through the Gaganyaan Mission. It will be a historic achievement in the field of science and technology for India in the 21st century. It will prove to be a milestone for new India," he said. He said four candidates, all pilots of the Indian Air Force, have been already selected as astronauts.

"These promising youngsters symbolise India's skill, talent, ability, courage and dreams. Our four friends are about to go to Russia in a few days for their training. I am confident that this would script another golden chapter in India-Russia friendship and cooperation," he said. He also urged people to share stories, photos and videos of endeavours of water conservation and water harvesting undertaken by them or those around them using #Jalshakti4India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 dead in shooting at a bar in South Carolina

Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Hartsville, South Carolina, on Sunday, local media reported, citing officials. No arrests have been made by the police in connection with the incid...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020