No power can stop Kashmiri Pandits from returning to Kashmir: Defence Minister Singh

  • PTI
  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:22 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:22 IST
No power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, forcefully defending the NDA government's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating its special status under Article 370. In an address at a rally here, the Defence minister also sent a strong message to Pakistan and said India will not let anyone live in peace if it is harmed.

"We will not touch anyone, but if someone bothers us, then we are not going to let them live in peace," he said. Referring to the exodus of a large number of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late 1990s at the height of militancy, Singh said no power now can stop them from returning to their homes.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the minister said it is not a law to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to victims of religious persecution. Mahatma Gandhi had told Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus and Sikhs if they come to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled that vision by bringing in the law, Singh said.

On several non-BJP states refusing to implement the CAA, the defence minister said it it is a central law and everyone should follow it. Accusing the Congress of misleading people on the issue, he said the party should not forget its duty towards the nation just because it is in opposition.

