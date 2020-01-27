J&K govt sets up panel to address grievances of 'Jammu migrants'

The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a three-member committee to examine and address the grievances of the registered migrants of the Jammu region. Over 1,054 families (roughly 6,000 people) from various districts of the Jammu region are registered as migrants with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the latter has approved relief and ration for them at par with the migrants settled in Kashmir.

According to an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee consists of the seniormost additional commissioner in the office of the Jammu divisional commissioner as its chairman, the relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), Jammu as the member-secretary and the Director, Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as a member. The terms of reference of the committee include looking into the grievances of the registered migrants in the Jammu region for their timely redressal and taking stock of the delivery of the approved benefits to them, the order said.

According to the order, the panel should ensure that any registered migrant is able to file a representation, either physically or through e-mail or any other mode to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction or to the member-secretary of the committee. It should also devise a mechanism to inform the applicants about the disposal of their grievances. The committee shall be serviced by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, the order said.

