Visva-Bharati bans rallies, demonstrations near its central

  Kolkata
  Updated: 28-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:51 IST
Authorities at Visva-Bharati university have banned protest rallies and demonstrations in the vicinity of its central administrative building to avoid disruption of academic and organizational work. A university spokesman said on Tuesday that the decision was taken in view of the protests being carried out by Left-leaning students against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC exercise.

The notification, dated January 27, read "henceforth the central administrative building including the area of central library and academic and research section are being declared as 'no-disturb zone'". "Any kind of procession/demonstration/get-together surrounding these areas is strictly prohibited.... All Directors/Adhyakshas/Proctor/Heads of all Bhavans/Vibhags/ Department section are hereby requested to kindly bring it to the notice of the university fraternity including students," the notification, signed by the varsity registrar, said.

Alleging that the ban was aimed at stopping democratic protests on the campus, the varsity's SFI unit spokesman, Somath Sau, said, "The vice-chancellor does not want the Left to voice its opinion on issues faced by the nation and the student community." Alarmed over the "large-scale student participation in the anti-CAA and anti-NRC rallies organised by the SFI and other Left bodies over the last one month," the Visva-Bharati authorities "are now working to serve the interests of BJP", he added..

