Jeweller, 2 thieves arrested by Noida police

A jeweller dealing in stolen goods and two alleged thieves who broke into a dozen houses in Delhi-NCR in the past six months were arrested here on Wednesday, police said. Jewellery, expensive watches and foreign currency have been recovered from their possession, the police said.

"The accused were held near Botanical Garden metro station following a tip off. Two days ago, the thieves had broken into some houses in Sector 107 and laid their hands on jewelleries, cash and other valuables," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida 1, Sankalp Sharma said. "The duo also confessed to their involvement in at least a dozen thefts in houses in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad in the past months," Sharma told reporters.

Beisdes jewellery and over Rs 5,000 cash, the police have also recovered 170 Nepalese rupees from the duo, he said. The two thieves have been identified as Aarif and Zaahid and the jeweller has been identified as Ghanshyam, the police said.

Aarif has 18 FIRs of house trespassing, theft, among others registered against him at various police stations in Noida, while Zahid has three such cases in the district, the police added.

