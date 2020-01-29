Left Menu
Development News Edition

China requested to operate 2 flights for evacuating Indians from Hubei: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that the Chinese government requested for permission to operate two flights to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei province in China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 130 people in the East Asian country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:29 IST
China requested to operate 2 flights for evacuating Indians from Hubei: MEA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that the Chinese government requested for permission to operate two flights to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei province in China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 130 people in the East Asian country. "Chinese Government requested for permission to operate two flights to bring back our nationals from Hubei Province of China. @EOIBeijing in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics. We will share regular updates," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The ministry initiated the evacuation process for Indian citizens residing in Wuhan on Tuesday after talks with the Chinese authorities. The Indian government has issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China.

In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi and Goa. A total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened at different airports till Monday.

The Wuhan novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been identified before. The exact source of infection of 2019 nCoV is not known yet. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The infection results in severe complications and even death. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Paris, Jan 30 AFP Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal th...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

Brazilian makes power from a penny worth of paper, graphite paint

A Brazilian researcher has discovered a way to generate enough energy to power a small Christmas tree using about a penny worth of paper and graphite paint, opening a new possibility for cheap, sustainable electricity for poorer communities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020