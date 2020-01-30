Veteran Congress leader Kamalam dead

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister M Kamalam passed away following age-related ailments here on Thursday. She was 94 and leaves behind four sons and a daughter.

Her husband predeceased her, family sources said. Kamalam, who was elected to the state assembly from Kalpetta in 1980 and 1982, had served as Cooperation Minister in the K Karunakaran cabinet from 1982-1987.

She had also served as AICC member, KPCC General Secretary and was also Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran were among those who condoled her death.

As a mark of respect, the Congress has postponed the anti-CAA protest scheduled in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.