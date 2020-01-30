Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tibetan Govt-In-Exile questions China's intent behind closing Dalai Lama's residence over coronavirus outbreak

The Tibetan Government-In-Exile on Thursday raised doubts over China's intent behind the decision to shut Dalai Lama's official residence as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, describing it as a political move aimed at stopping the Tibetans from celebrating their upcoming New Year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:35 IST
Tibetan Govt-In-Exile questions China's intent behind closing Dalai Lama's residence over coronavirus outbreak
Yeshi Phuntsok, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament, speaking to ANI in Dharamshala on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Tibetan Government-In-Exile on Thursday raised doubts over China's intent behind the decision to shut Dalai Lama's official residence as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, describing it as a political move aimed at stopping the Tibetans from celebrating their upcoming New Year. "China is playing politics over His Holiness' palace. The Potala Palace is not just under the Chinese government but is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. So, I think they should be careful in handling a holy place like Potala Palace," said Yeshi Phuntsok, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament.

Phuntsok condemned the Chinese government's move to shut the residence at a time when it is visited by a large number of devotees ahead of the Tibetan New Year. "Losar (Tibetan New Year) is very close. Everyone wants to visit such holy places. They are making an excuse to stop the Tibetans from celebrating the New Year," he said.

Similar views were echoed by TG Arya, spokesperson of Tibetan Government-In-Exile, who said that while the decision -- taken as part of the precautionary measure -- may appear as justified, feels that all this "may be just an excuse to shut the palace" ahead of the New Year. Located in Tibet, the Potala Palace had been the winter residence of Dalai Lamas until 1959. The decision to shut the palace has been taken as part of the nationwide efforts in China to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

Tibet on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, involving a person hailing from the Chinese province of Hubei. Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million people and has since then spread to various countries around the world. As many as 170 people have been killed, while over 1700 cases have been registered in China alone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China virus cases surpass SARS as big economic hit looms

Infections from Chinas coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the 2002-2003 SARS epidemics total in a fast-spreading health crisis forecast to pummel the worlds second-largest economy. The vast majorit...

Canada's wood bison near proposed oil project face 'imminent threats' - minister

Canadas wood bison, who live in northern Alberta near the proposed site of Teck Resources Ltds Frontier oil sands project, face imminent threats to their recovery, a report from the countrys environment department said.A one-page summary re...

'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'

An IndiGo pilot-in-command has conveyed his anguish to the airlines management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on his flight, insisting that the i...

Turkey says it will take extra measures against attacks in Syria's Idlib

Turkey will take additional measures against attacks targeting its forces and civilians in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the national security council said on Thursday, after a nearly 5-hour meeting chaired by President Tayyip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020