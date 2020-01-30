Delhi polls: PM Modi to hold public meetings on Feb 3, 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two public meetings in the national capital on February 3 and 4 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The first public meeting will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma around 2.30 pm on February 3. Modi's next public meeting will be held at Ramleela Ground in Dwarka on February 4, Vardhan said.

Campaigning for the polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.