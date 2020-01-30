Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Student Police Cadet programme in 354 govt schools soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:56 IST
Maha: Student Police Cadet programme in 354 govt schools soon

The Maharashtra government will soon launch the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme in 354 government schools, an official from the home department said on Thursday. Under the programme, selected students from Classes 8 and 9 at government schools will be taught about community policing, road safety, safety of women and children, anti- corruption measures and disaster management, he said.

Apart from this, they will also get lessons on values and ethics of life, including empathy, sympathy, tolerance, team spirit and discipline, he added. The nationwide SPC programme was launched in July 2018 by then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The state government issued a government resolution (GR) on Wednesday to disburse Rs 1.77 crore for the programme, the official said. Each selected government school will get Rs 50,000 from the allotted fund for educational aids, training and contingency, he added.

Police commissioners in cities and superintendents of police (SP) at district level will be responsible for disbursal of funds, the official said. While the Centre will provide 60 per cent of the funding under its Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) scheme, the state will pitch in with the remaining 40 per cent, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Bre...

Russia's first McDonald's scraps 30th anniversary giveaway due to coronavirus fears

Russias first McDonalds restaurant has scrapped a plan to sell Big Mac burgers for virtually nothing to mark its 30th anniversary over fears it would attract huge crowds, which authorities have advised against due to coronavirus fears. The ...

1053 people under surveillance for coronavirus, 15 in isolation wards: Kerala Health Department

As many as 1053 people are under surveillance and 15 people have been kept in the isolation wards in Kerala in the wake of coronavirus that is spreading across the globe, said Kerala Health Department. 1053 people are under surveillance. 15...

Motorola Moto G Stylus shows up in latest leaks

Moto G Stylus, Motorolas answer to the Samsung Galaxy Note phones, has been revealed in live images, giving us more details on the design language of the upcoming smartphone.The images, acquired first by 91Mobiles, shows off the Moto G Styl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020