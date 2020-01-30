Left Menu
Sena MP Sawant alleges protocol breach at railway function

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:39 IST
Arvind Sawant talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

There were some tense moments during the flagging off of Central Railway's first AC local on Thursday, when Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant pointed out that names of MPs, guardian minister and mayor were missing from the invite for the event. The train was flagged off by Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant expressed displeasure over the absence of names of MPs, guardian minister and mayor on the railway's invite. He also criticised the BJP government for asking ministers to inaugurate all projects.

"Why are all projects inaugurated by ministers? MPs and MLAs can also perform these tasks," Sawant said. Sawant also suggested operating suburban services on Mumbai Port Trust dedicated line that runs parallel to Harbour line between south Mumbai to Mankhurd during the day.

He also demanded toilets in ladies coaches of suburban locals. Sawant also sought a joint meeting of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district officials to discuss measures to ease the pressure on suburban rail network.

Taking cognisance of Sawant's anger, Angadi directed railway officials to observe proper protocol regarding elected members at such events. Addressing the crowd, Angadi directed railway officials to take necessary steps to ensure that people feel the change that the railways has undergone.

"A lot of changes have taken place in the railways since our government came to power at the Center. Before that, there was politics in railways. We are doing a service to people instead of doing politics," the BJP leader said. Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream and it is going to be fulfilled, the minister said after the event, requesting the Maharashtra government to cooperate by handing over land meant for the project..

