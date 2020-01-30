HP Health Dept told to set up isolation wards at Tanda, Shimla hospitals

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi has directed the Health Department to set up isolation wards in two prominent hospitals of the state to meet any suspected case of coronavirus. Presiding over a meeting of health officials to review the situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in China and some other countries, the chief secretary directed them to set up isolation wards at the RPGMC, Tanda, and the IGMC, Shimla.

The chief secretary said ,"A number of devotees come from world over, including China, to Mcleodganj in Kangra district, being the seat of His Holiness the Dalai Lama." One health outpost be set up for screening as well as information of visitors at McLeodganj, he directed.

The chief secretary further informed that the screening of passengers coming from China as well as from other affected countries was being done at 21 international airports in the country. The passengers having signs and symptoms are being tested for coronavirus at 10 designated laboratories, he added.

The chief secretary assured that there is no need to panic as the state Health Department is fully prepared to face any eventuality. Khachi appealed that if any person has come from China after January 15, he should keep himself isolated at home at least for 14 days.

During this period if any sign and symptom of cold and cough is developed, he must inform on 104 toll free number and get examined either at the IGMC, Shimla, or the RPGMC, Tanda.

