Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP Health Dept told to set up isolation wards at Tanda, Shimla hospitals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:38 IST
HP Health Dept told to set up isolation wards at Tanda, Shimla hospitals

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi has directed the Health Department to set up isolation wards in two prominent hospitals of the state to meet any suspected case of coronavirus. Presiding over a meeting of health officials to review the situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in China and some other countries, the chief secretary directed them to set up isolation wards at the RPGMC, Tanda, and the IGMC, Shimla.

The chief secretary said ,"A number of devotees come from world over, including China, to Mcleodganj in Kangra district, being the seat of His Holiness the Dalai Lama." One health outpost be set up for screening as well as information of visitors at McLeodganj, he directed.

The chief secretary further informed that the screening of passengers coming from China as well as from other affected countries was being done at 21 international airports in the country. The passengers having signs and symptoms are being tested for coronavirus at 10 designated laboratories, he added.

The chief secretary assured that there is no need to panic as the state Health Department is fully prepared to face any eventuality. Khachi appealed that if any person has come from China after January 15, he should keep himself isolated at home at least for 14 days.

During this period if any sign and symptom of cold and cough is developed, he must inform on 104 toll free number and get examined either at the IGMC, Shimla, or the RPGMC, Tanda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Dawn of a new era": UK's Johnson "respectfully" marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as the dawn of a new era and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes will draw a line under years of angry debate over the European Union.On the day the ...

Knicks' Morris stirs uproar with 'female tendencies' remark

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris created an uproar by saying Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has female tendencies after a Wednesday game. There was an incident in the final minute of the game at New York when Crowder stole the b...

FEATURE-NFL-Wishnowsky rides Australia punting pipeline to Super Bowl

Australian is known for many things -- kangaroos, koala bears, beaches and barbies.Now you can add American gridiron punters to that list with Mitch Wishnowsky, who will handle punting duties for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the K...

BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC CARNIVAL CORPORATION PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020