All parties have assured me of cooperation in running Lok Sabha smoothly: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed confidence that the House will run smoothly during Parliament's Budget Session, which begins from Friday, following a meeting with floor leaders of all parties. Birla said he was assured by the leaders of their cooperation in conducting the Lok Sabha proceedings without any adjournment and added that he would give adequate time to all parties to raise their issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of all parties attended the customary meeting which the speaker calls ahead of every session. The session will start with the joint address of the President Ram Nath Kovind and the Budget will be presented on February 1. The session is divided into two parts. The first part will begin from January 31 and go on till February, after which the session will be adjourned for a short break.

The second half of the session will be from March 2 to April 3. The Lok Sabha Speaker calls the all-party meeting before the commencement of any Parliament session to seek cooperation from floor leaders for smooth functioning of the House.

