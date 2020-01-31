Maha: Guj businessman stabbed to death in Aurangabad

A 34-year-old businessman was stabbed to death by four unidentified persons on Friday afternoon in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased, identified as Prakashbhai Jaswantbhai Patel, had arrived here from Mehsana in Gujarat some hours before the incident which took place in the Gulmadi area here, an official said.

"Four men entered the Nagarkhana Lane office of Patel and asked him to accompany them. One of them brandished a pistol. When Patel refused, the trio stabbed him to death and fled," said the official. A case has been registered and CCTV footage of the office as well as the locality were being checked to identify and nab the accused, he said.

"Patel runs a courier service. Four men entered and stabbed him on the chest. He ran to a nearby house and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," said Inspector Sambhaji Pawar of City Chowk police station..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

